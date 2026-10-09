'127% Hike Vs Retention Offer': Bengaluru Data Specialist Confused About Career Move

A Bengaluru-based clinical data specialist has turned to the internet for career advice after receiving a massive 127 per cent salary hike offer. While their current employer, a Contract Research Organisation (CRO) operating under a Functional Service Provider (FSP) model, has offered to match the package to retain them, the employee said they remained torn between switching jobs or staying put.

The new job offer not only features the 127 per cent pay hike but also includes a fully remote work arrangement and a joining bonus designed to cover home office setup costs.

"My current employer is also considering retaining me and has indicated that they may match the offered salary, but I haven't received the official decision yet," the employee wrote.

Comparing the two options, the employee said the new organisation might have a higher workload, and since it was a completely new environment, there was uncertainty about work-life balance. As for staying with the current employer, the upside would be a manageable workload and a work environment they were already familiar with,

"Initially, I was leaning towards staying because the work is manageable and I already know the team and processes. But the uncertainty surrounding the current FSP engagement and my manager's departure have made me reconsider," they said.

"If my current employer matches the salary, the financial advantage of switching becomes less significant. On the other hand, I don't know whether staying just because I'm comfortable is the right long-term career decision."

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'Don't Stay Back'

Social media users were unanimous in their decision and advised the employee to not consider the retention offer and join the new company as staying back would paint a target on their back.

"Never stay back after communicating a potential exit. You'll be expected to deliver 2x for the new pay. You may be needed now, but it won't be the same in the future," said one user, while another added: "Regardless of what the other offer is or allows, never consider a counteroffer from the current company."

A third commented: "Never take the retention offer! They've already begun searching for your replacement at a lower CTC. If you take the retention offer and they hire someone, you will be laid off. Take the new offer and leave!"

A fourth said: "Just leave. Once the company knows that you have got an offer and are interested in joining, no matter what the retention efforts are, they will always want to remove you without any risk to production. So, you might as well leave and take the better option."