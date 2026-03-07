Man Quits Rs 26 Lakh Job Before Onboarding, Shares Reason: 'Trusted My Gut'

An Indian man has sparked a conversation about priorities after walking away from a Rs 26 lakh per annum (LPA) job, just before the onboarding process. In a social media post, Pushkar, a website designer, highlighted that he did not want to get 'trapped' in a job and instead trusted his gut instinct over a high salary.

"A few days ago, I walked away from a Rs 26 LPA job right at the time of onboarding. Since then I've had very mixed feelings," wrote Pushkar in an X (formerly Twitter) post, adding: "One side of me says I made the right decision. I didn't want to get trapped in a job. The other side keeps asking, what if this was a huge mistake?"

Pushkar said that, although the in-hand salary per month may not have been life-changing, especially in the big cities, for him, it was a substantial amount, especially since he came from a small village in Madhya Pradesh.

"Rs 2.1L/month might not sound life-changing in big cities. But I come from a small village in Madhya Pradesh, where Rs 20-30k is considered a good salary. So yes, it makes the decision feel scary," said Pushkar.

"Freelancing isn't stable either. It has a lot of ups and downs. But one thing I know for sure: If I had joined that job, I would have regretted it every single day. So I trusted my gut and walked away. Let's hope this becomes a good decision, not a regret."

'Have Trust in Yourself'

Reacting to Pushkar's decision, social media users pointed out that both options were fine as long as it aligned with the individual's values.

"Real growth often comes from choosing freedom over comfort. A stable job gives security, but risk and independence can change destiny. Bold decision," said one user, while another added: "I think you took the right decision. Risk-taking is at the core of empire-building!"

A third commented: "Have trust in yourself, you will be rewarded. Sometimes it can be a wrong decision. For myself, quitting isn't working. I believe it will work for you."

A fourth said: "It all comes down to priorities. Some folks go for stability, while others prefer freedom and control. Neither one's wrong. It's just about what you value."