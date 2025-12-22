Jobs In 2026: Emerging Skills Indian Employers Will Focus On

As rapid technological change reshapes hiring priorities, Indian employers are increasingly prioritising skills and real-world capability over formal degrees. Heading into 2026, recruiters across sectors are focusing on how quickly professionals can adapt, upskill, and apply knowledge in practical settings, rather than relying solely on academic credentials.

Demand is rising for roles at the intersection of technology, data, and human experience. From growth marketing and Generative AI to ADAS validation, AI engineering, sustainability analytics, and customer experience, employers are seeking professionals who can solve problems, work with data, and deliver measurable outcomes. Sectors such as logistics, healthcare, automotive, biotech, digital services, and advanced manufacturing are leading this shift.

Dr Nipun Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said the past year highlighted the widening skills gap.

"In 2025, the job market was defined by rapid technological shifts that highlighted a clear gap between degrees and deployable skills. As we move into 2026, the focus is shifting decisively toward capability, adaptability, and application."

Industry leaders note that the pace of change has outstripped the ability of traditional education systems to keep up. Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO of Masai, pointed out that talent shortages are now evident across industries.

"We are all watching what's happening in India right now. Maritime, logistics, AI, cloud-every sector needs more skilled talent than ever before. The challenge isn't colleges or training institutions. It's that the pace of change has outrun everyone," he said.

"Universities are evolving, but curricula take time to update. Industry needs are shifting faster. This gap isn't about blame, it's about reality. The fix is simple: industry and academia need to move together instead of separately. When industry and academia co-design curricula, build real projects, and focus on outcomes, that's when actual talent gets produced at scale," he added.

This widening gap has sharpened employer expectations. Companies are increasingly seeking proof of work-projects, portfolios, and demonstrated problem-solving-rather than certificates or degrees alone. Professionals who combine technical expertise with adaptability, communication skills, and business understanding are more likely to see faster career progression and higher pay.

Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech, said India's employability landscape reached a turning point in 2025.



"Nearly 70 per cent of employers plan to hire freshers, with strong demand coming from digitally transforming sectors such as retail, BFSI, telecom, and technology services."

"Recent industry reports suggest that India's technology and digitally enabled sectors have grown close to 8 per cent year-on-year, while emerging domains such as semiconductors, renewable energy, and logistics are expected to add several million new jobs by 2026," he added.

He further noted that employers are now prioritising proficiency over pedigree, accelerating the push toward work-ready, hybrid talent.



"The convergence of education and employability is no longer aspirational; it is becoming a national imperative."

Looking ahead to 2026, experts agree that adaptability will be the defining differentiator as AI and automation shorten the lifespan of skills. Cybersecurity, green energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure are expected to generate fresh demand for professionals who can apply technology to real-world challenges.



As hiring benchmarks evolve, one trend is clear: the professionals who will thrive in 2026 will not necessarily be the most credentialed, but those who demonstrate depth, deliver impact, and show a commitment to continuous learning.

"If India sustains this focus on employability outcomes, 2026 could be the year when education and work truly converge-turning our demographic dividend into a skilled, future-ready workforce powering India's next decade of growth," he said.