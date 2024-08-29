Wanted Accused In Robbery Case Over Rs 1 Lakh Arrested In Noida

Police said that the total number of people held in the case has gone up to five (representational).

A man wanted in a robbery case was arrested here, an official said on Thursday.

Umesh from Devla was apprehended near Tilapta Chowk on Wednesday night following a tip-off, Surajpur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said.

Police said that with his arrest, the total number of people held in the case has gone up to five.

“A knife and Rs 9,200 were seized from Umesh," Kumar said.

He said that the accused was involved in a robbery of Rs 1.09 lakhs from a van driver of a food products company in Surajpur area on August 24.

