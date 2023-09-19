Teen Jumps In Front Of Metro Train At Noida Station, Hospitalised: Police

A teenager was severely injured after she allegedly jumped in front of a metro train (Representational)

A teenager was severely injured today after she allegedly jumped on the track in front of a metro train at the Noida City Centre metro station, in a suspected case of attempting to kill herself, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am on platform number two of the metro station when the girl jumped in front of the Delhi-bound metro train on the Blue Line corridor of the rail network, they said.

“The girl is aged around 15 years. She was first taken to the district hospital in Noida and then referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where she is undergoing treatment,” an official of the local Sector 39 police station said.

The family members of the injured girl are present at the hospital, the police said in a statement.

After observing the CCTV camera at the metro station, it appears that the girl made an attempt to kill herself, the police said.

The matter is being probed further to ascertain the cause behind the incident, the police added.



