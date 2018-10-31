Rs 15,000 Crore Jewar Airport Near Noida Gets Go Ahead, To Be Opened By 2023

The government has issued a notification to acquire land for the airport (Representational)

Clearing the decks for the construction of an airport in Jewar near Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued a notification for the acquisition of land for the greenfield project.

The district administration had on October 17 completed the proceedings at its level and sent a proposal to the government for the acquisition of 1,239 hectare of land from six villages in Jewar.

Civil Aviation Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, Surya Pal Gangwar issued the notification.

"Under sub-section (1) of section 11 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government of Uttar Pradesh is satisfied that a total 1,239.1416 hectares of land is required in the villages Banwariwas, Dayanatpur Kishorpur, Parohi, Ranhera and Rohi in Jewar tehsil of district Gautamm Buddh Nagar for public purspose, namely, the development of the Noida Internation Greenfield Airport, Jewar throgh the Civil Aviation Department, Uttar Pradesh," an official document read.

The proposed airport, second in the National Capital Region (NCR) after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, would cost around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to be operational by 2022-23.

"It's a big development. All stakeholders involved have worked really hard for this. The administration will continue to ensure that the necessary proceedings here on are completed on time and the work on the airport begins as scheduled," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh told PTI.