Noida Teen Stabbed Mother-Sister To Death, Has Confessed, Say Police

A 16-year-old boy, who was missing for about a week after the murder of his mother and sister near Delhi and is a prime suspect in the case, was traced to Varanasi on Friday. He has confessed to the killings, a police officer said.The boy was traced in Varanasi and from there he was brought back to Noida. He has confessed to have killed his mother and sister, a police officer told PTI.42-year-old Anjali Agarwal and her daughter Manikarnika, 11, were found murdered in their apartment in Gaur City in Greater Noida on Tuesday. They were beaten with a bat and stabbed multiple times, probably with the bloodstained scissors found near their bodies.Ms Agarwal's son, a Class 10 student, is seen in CCTV footage entering the flat around 8 pm on Monday with his mother and sister. He is next seen leaving alone around 11:30 pm, calm and deep into his mobile phone. The police also found bloodstained clothes of the boy in a bathroom of their home.The teen's father Soumya Agarwal is a businessman and was away in Surat when the murders took place. Mr Agarwal's parents were also out of town.Mr Agarwal also told the police that Rs. two lakh is missing from the flat. He, however, said that his son cannot kill anyone and had asked him to come home."My son cannot kill his mother and sister. I appeal him to come home and he should not be afraid. He should come and tell the truth," Mr Agarwal said.The teen, according to the police, is addicted to "Gangster In High School", a video game that should be as alarming to parents as the Blue Whale Challenge. While the "Blue Whale" challenge is believed to drive people to self-harm and suicide, "Gangster In High School" dares players to kill and get away with it. The game was found on other similar electronic devices in the house.According to police, the boy was weak in studies and used to get scolded over his poor performance. On the day of incident too, his mother had scolded him over studies.Sources say the boy was reprimanded by his father for spending too much time on the phone, and it had been taken away.(with inputs from PTI)