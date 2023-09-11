UP Man Kills Father For Cheating On Mother, Murders Grandfather Too

Police have recovered the weapons and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

A 21-year-old man allegedly hacked his father and grandfather to death in Greater Noida's Dankaur, police said. The accused, Jasmine, has been arrested and the police have recovered the weapons used for the double murder that took place on the night of September 7.

According to the police, Jasmine killed his father Vikramajit Rao, and grandfather Ramkumar in an under-construction film studio in Dankaur's Ballu Khera village. The murders took place while they were sleeping.

Jasmine told the police that the entire family was troubled by his father's debauchery and general indifference towards his mother. He alleged that his mother was being tortured and harassed which led her to move out of his father's house with her children. Vikramajit Rao lived separately from the family in Greater Noida, and the couple was in the process of a divorce.

On the night of the sensational double murder, Jasmine went to the studio with the intent to kill his father. He attacked him on the face, neck, and head with an axe that was kept there. The grandfather, a retired roadways employee who was sleeping on a cot next to his father, woke up during the attack.

Jasmine then attacked him on the head, neck, and face out of fear of being recognised. Seeing that Ramkumar was moving, Jasmine feared that he might survive and hit him several times on the head with a hammer. He then threw the weapons near an enclosed bathroom, jumped over the wall, ran home, and washed his blood-stained clothes before lying down.

Police have recovered the weapons and the accused has been sent to judicial custody, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ashok Kumar said.

