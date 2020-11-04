Grocery Shop Owner, Wife Found Murdered In Greater Noida Flat: Police

The police suspect someone known to the couple is behind the killing (Representational)

A grocery shop owner and his wife were found murdered in their apartment in Greater Noida on Wednesday, the police said.

The bodies of the couple, both in their fifties, were found in a pool of blood at their ninth-floor flat in Cherry County society, they said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Luv Kumar said the couple Vinay Gupta and Neha Gupta had moved to this flat a few months ago because they had a grocery store there.

A case has been lodged and investigations are underway to find out the killers, Mr Kumar told reporters, adding the police suspect someone known to the couple to be behind the killing.

"The couple was found dead inside their ninth-floor apartment in the morning. Officials from the local police station, special operations group, forensic and surveillance departments are inspecting the site. Dog squads have also been pressed into service," the officer said.

"Prima facie, it appears that someone known to the couple has killed them using some heavy object from within their house. It does not appear to be a case of a robbery attempt, as there is no sign of forced entry into the house. No item has been misplaced or was found scattered," Mr Kumar said.