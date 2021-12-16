Double Murder Case Witness Shot Dead In Greater Noida

The police said they are looking for video footage from the area (Representational)

A bullet-riddled body of a 60-year-old man, a witness in a double murder case, was found near a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the dead man has been identified as Prem Singh.

The local police were alerted around 5 pm that a man has been found lying unconscious near Vinayak Enclave, he said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a hospital and his family was contacted.

"During the inquiry, it was found that in the past, he has been a witness to a double murder case and suffered injuries in the double murder in which all the accused were arrested and are still in jail," DCP Chander said.

"At the hospital today, doctors found bullet injuries on him," the officer said, adding that an investigation has been launched in the case.

Singh was returning from his farms, where he was playing cards with some locals, in the afternoon, officials said.

The police said they are looking for video footage from the area and have roped in forensic experts to find a way ahead in the case as further legal proceedings were being carried out.