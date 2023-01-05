Delivery Agent Dies After Being Hit By Car. He Was Dragged For 500 Meters

Kaushal, who worked at Swiggy, was out for a delivery on New Year's night when a car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida Sector 14.

He was dragged along for about 500 meters, officials said.

Noida:

In a hit and run case similar to Delhi car horror, a delivery agent died after a car hit his two-wheeler and dragged him for about 500 meters in Noida on Sunday.

The driver stopped the car near a temple and fled the scene after Kaushal's body came off, eyewitnesses say.

When Kaushal's brother Amit called him at 1 am on Sunday, a passerby received the call and informed him about the accident.

A case has been filed based on a complaint filed by Amit and investigation is on, officials said.

"We are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to trace the suspect," an official said.

