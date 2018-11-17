12 Students Injured After School Bus Hits Divider On Busy Noida Road

Noida Accident: The school bus accident took place at the busy Rajnigandha intersection.

At least 12 students have been injured after a school bus with more than 30 students hit a divider in a busy area in Noida near Delhi.

The driver and conductor of the school bus are critical. The front part of the bus was mangled after the accident.

All the injured were taken to a private hospital nearby.

The accident took place at an underpass in Noida's Sector 16, at the crowded Rajnigandha intersection.

Noida's Sector 16 is home to a number of media houses, private companies and busy local markets.

(With inputs from ANI)

