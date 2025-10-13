On Camera, UP Man Falls From Bike While Crossing Railway Tracks, Run Over By Train

A man died after being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday.

A video of the incident showed Tushar, a resident of Dadri, crossing the railway track on his bike.

He, however, fell on the track as his two-wheeler skidded.

Tushar, who was reportedly trying to cross the tracks when the railway crossing was shut, then tried to pick up his bike. Seconds later, he realised that the train was approaching and tried to run but was hit by the train.

He died on the spot.

According to a recent report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh witnessed the most number of railway crossing accidents in 2023.

The state accounted for 1,025 out of 2,483 cases.

Uttar Pradesh has also reported the highest fatalities in railway crossing accidents, accounting for 1,007 out of 2,242 deaths.