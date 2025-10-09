Speeding Land Rover Defender Rams 6 Cars Near Noida Mall, Causes Huge Wreck

A speeding Land Rover Defender lost control and rammed at least six vehicles near a mall in Noida on Wednesday night, police said.

The driver has been taken into custody. No casualties were reported.

According to the police, the incident took place outside Gulshan One29 Mall in Sector 129. The speeding vehicle rammed five four-wheelers and one motorcycle before coming to a halt.

Reports suggested the man was identified as Sunil, a resident on Noida Sector 100. The vehicle bears a VVIP number plate, comprising 1111.

Upon receiving information, a team of police from Expressway Police Station rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody, the Noida Police Commissionerate said.

The vehicle has also been seized and a probe is underway, it added.

