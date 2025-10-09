Want A VIP Number For Your Next Vehicle? Here's How You Can Get One

A speeding Land Rover Defender rammed six vehicles near a mall in Noida on Wednesday night, but what caught attention was its number plate. The vehicle bears a VVIP plate, having the numbers 1111.

Soon, people, especially those on social media, started wondering about who gets these fancy numbers and how. Most assumed only celebrities get them, but that's not entirely true.

Anyone can obtain these fancy numbers, but you have to shell out some extra bucks.

How can you get a VIP number?

When you buy a car and pay RTO fees, a number is automatically issued. If lucky, you may receive a desirable number such as 7776, 0011, 1101, or 1010 without paying extra. However, if you want a specific VIP number, you must pay a fixed price for it.

Price for fancy numbers

The cost of getting a fancy number plate for a car or bike is different in each state. In Delhi, the registration fee is Rs 1,000, and this amount cannot be refunded. In addition to the registration fee, you also have to pay a reserve price to book or bid for a fancy number.

0001 is considered the super elite number, and it costs around Rs 5 lakh. It's followed by single-digit numbers such as 0002, 0003, 0004, 0004, 0005, 0006, 0007, 0008, 0009. They cost Rs 3 lakh, and high-demand numbers such as 0786, 1111, 7777, 9999 and numbers between 0010 and 0099 are priced at Rs 2 lakh.

Semi fancy numbers such as 0100, 0111, 0200, 0222, 0300, 0333, 0400, 0444, 0500, 0555 0600, 0666, 0700, 0777, 0800, 0888, 0900, 0999, 2000, 2222 3000, 3333, 4000, 4444, 5000, 5555, 6000, 6666, 7000, 8000, 8888, 9000, 0101, 0108, 1008, & 1313 cost Rs 1 lakh.

There are two ways to get one of these: through an e-auction process or on a first-come, first-served basis.

Step-by-step process