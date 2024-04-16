Man Fakes Hearing, Speech Disabilities, Arrested For Many Thefts In Noida

Noida Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly committing thefts at several homes and vehicles

Noida Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly committing thefts at several homes and vehicles while pretending to be hearing and speech impaired to evade suspicion and arrest, officials said.

Ruthra Venkatesan, who is from Tamil Nadu, was arrested near D-Mart on Sunday by officials of the Bisrakh police station, they said.

"On the basis of electronic surveillance and technical evidence, the accused was caught and nine stolen laptops, nine laptop bags, three laptop chargers along with a knife were recovered from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

He used to steal items from homes and vehicles and pretended to be hearing and speech impaired, the official said.

A letter was also seized from his possession that had "An appeal: The bearer of this application is dumb" written on it, the spokesperson said.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that he used to steal while pretending to be deaf and dumb so that no one would doubt him," he added.

The police said an FIR has been lodged against the man for theft and possession of stolen properties, among other charges, and he has been sent to prison.



