5-Year-Old Boy Gets Buried Under Construction Mud In Noida, Dies

The body has been sent for post mortem, said police. (Representational)

A five-year-old boy died on Sunday after getting buried under a mound of mud at a house construction site here in Sector 121, police said. The boy's parents, both labourers, were engaged in work at the construction site in FNG Vihar in Sector 121, they said.

A 25-year-old worker also suffered minor injuries in the episode that took place under the Phase 3 Police Station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said.

"The construction work of a house was underway during which digging work for the foundation was on when a mound of mud fell, burying the child who was playing nearby," Rajeev Dixit said.

"The child was rushed to nearby Kailash Hospital in Sector 71 where the doctors declared him dead," the police officer said.

He said the child was identified as Shehzad, son of daily wage earner Shahrukh, a native of Auraiyya district, while the injured worker is Sunny.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, Rajeev Dixit added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)