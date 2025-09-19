3 Arrested For Defrauding Retired Government Official Of Rs 1.70 Crore In Noida

Police in Noida arrested three cyber criminals on Thursday for defrauding a retired official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Rs 1.70 crore by digitally arresting him for three days, officials said.

The police's cyber crime branch has frozen ₹174,800 of the defrauded amount, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber ​​Crime) Shaivya Goyal stated that cyber criminals defrauded a retired official living in Sector 62 of Rs 1.70 crore by threatening him with involvement in a money laundering case and then digitally arresting him for three days.

The retired official, Omprakash Srivastava, filed a complaint with the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station on September 16, he said.

She stated that the cyber crime police investigating the case arrested Prince Kumar, Avnish Kumar, and Vidyasagar Yadav from Bihar on Thursday evening.

A police officer said that a check on the portal revealed that more than six complaints had been filed against them in various states.

He added that the fraudulent funds were deposited into the accounts of the arrested accused. Police are searching for others involved in the crime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)