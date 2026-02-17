Kannada TV Actress Alleges Secret Filming In Bengaluru Toilet, Case Filed

A shocking case of alleged voyeurism and cyber extortion has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru after a 32-year-old Kannada actress was secretly filmed inside a women's toilet and subsequently blackmailed.

According to the FIR, the actress alleged that an unknown individual recorded an obscene video of her without her knowledge while she was attending a programme at an indoor stadium in Bengaluru.

The incident reportedly occurred between February 6 and February 13, 2026. The actress stated that on February 7, while using the women's restroom at the stadium, she was secretly filmed. The accused later attempted to circulate the video through Instagram.

Police said the video was sent from one Instagram account to another, which belongs to the complainant's friend, under the mistaken assumption that the friend's account belonged to the victim.

Following this, the accused allegedly began threatening to release additional private videos and demanded money from the actress. The blackmailer reportedly warned that the footage would be made public on social media platforms if payment was not made.

The investigation is currently underway, with police officials working to trace the identity of the accused and track the source of the Instagram account involved in the alleged crime.