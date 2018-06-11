In Nagpur, BJP Activist, Family Murdered In Sleep At Home

According to an official of the Nandanvan Police Station, the incident occurred at around 1.30 am in the city's Aradhna Nagar area.

Nagpur | | Updated: June 11, 2018 12:46 IST
Police said they will investigate all angles - business rivalry and property dispute (representational)

Nagpur:  A BJP worker and four members of his family were killed as they slept in their home in Nagpur on Monday morning, police said.

"According to preliminary investigations, they were attacked and killed by some sharp weapons as they slept. There were no signs of struggle or robbery. The bodies have been sent for autopsy," the official said.

The victims have been identified as Kamlakar Pavankar, 45, his wife Archana, 40, their daughter Vedanti, 12, a nephew Ganesh Palatkar, four and grandmother Mirabai, 70.

Mr Pavankar was a realty dealer and a local BJP activist. He also sold spare parts of electronic goods. He had another shop, on rent, and owned a 10-acre plot that was embroiled in some disputes. 

The police will investigate all angles, including business rivalry, they said.
 

