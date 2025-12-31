Sena Leader Gets Nomination Papers In Crematorium, Beats Deadline By Minutes

A bizarre incident has happened in Maharashtra politics ahead of the state's elections to 29 municipal corporations. A Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader, who was performing his mother's last rites, was given the election ticket right at the crematorium. Yogesh Gonnade, who will be contesting in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections, was handed over the AB form as he bid final farewell to his mother.

Since the deadline for filing the nomination papers was 3 pm, party leaders went directly to the cremation ground and handed the election ticket to Gonnade. He said that the grief of his mother's death, coupled with the sudden acceptance of his candidacy, made him emotional.

Gonnade added that he had earlier given up hope to contest in the elections. The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has nominated Gonnade as its candidate from Nagpur Municipal Corporation's Ward No. 5. Furthermore, the party has also fielded Gonnade's daughter, Kritika, from Ward No. 8.

This is not the first time that such an unusual case has emerged ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. A few days back, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was denied a ticket. A video showed that she broke down and was seen pleading with a former MLA to allow her to contest.