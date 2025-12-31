Video: Cobra Tries To Hitch A Ride Inside Helmet In Maharashtra. Rescued

A cobra was found hiding inside a two-wheeler helmet in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday. The highly venomous snake was later rescued by a wildlife enthusiast and released into the wild.

The incident occurred at the residence of Mitali Chaturvedi in Nagpur's Manav Seva Nagar area. Around 2 pm, a distinct hissing sound was heard coming from a helmet kept inside the house. On close inspection, the family was shocked to find the snake inside. As word spread, a crowd of curious neighbours gathered at the spot to get a view of the snake.

Shubham GR, a snake expert from a local organisation, 'Wild Animals and Nature Helping Society', was called, who safely rescued the snake and later released it back into its natural habitat in the forest.

Videos that have surfaced show the snake hidden inside the cloth lining of the helmet as Shubham tried to rescue it.

Cobras possess neurotoxic venom, and a bite from such a snake can be fatal to humans.

