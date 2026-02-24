Several Coaching Centres Likely Involved In Maharashtra Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leak, Probe Reveals

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Nagpur police to conduct a thorough probe into the Class 12th board paper leak case in Nagpur. Initial findings suggest that the scope of the leak could be more vast than imagined before, with multiple coaching classes likely to be involved. The news of the SIT investigation has sent shockwaves through the owners of private coaching centers in Nagpur.

So far, four individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, including three from private coaching institutes, sending shockwaves among the mushrooming private coaching class business in Nagpur. Nishikant Mul, the owner of a private coaching institute and a private tutor along with an 18 years old student named Faizan were arrested earlier.

Following further investigation, Mustafa Khan, the director of one private coaching institute named Excellent Academy and his accomplice Junaid Mohammad were arrested yesterday. It is being said that Mustafa is a vital link in the case so far and the network may have links with the officials of the state education board, that conducts the examination.

Case Background: The leak first came to light at the 'St. Ursula' school examination center in Nagpur, where girl student was found to have spent 15 minutes at the washroom while examination was underway. Concerned teachers supervising the examination asked her questions and found. a smartphone in her possession. To their horror, the Chemistry paper and its full answers were found in her smartphone inside a WhatsApp group. It was discovered that the question paper and its answers were circulated on a WhatsApp group named 'XII' with 19 members. Investigations have also revealed that the Physics paper had been leaked to the same group, a day earlier.

A five-member SIT comprising local police officials has now been appointed for a continuous and integrated investigation. The team will focus on:

1. Identifying the exact source of the leak.

2. Investigating the potential role of the Examination Board officials.

3. Tracking the chain of recipients and determining if the papers were sent to other districts in the state.