"Stole Phones, Misbehaved": Nagpur Parents Chain Son, 12, For 2 Months

A shocking incident has emerged from Maharashtra's Nagpur, where parents tied their 12-year-old son with iron chains and padlocks to correct his "misbehaviour". Both parents, who are daily wage labourers, would chain the boy before leaving for work every day. This incident from South Nagpur came to light after local residents reached out to authorities. According to the police, when a team from the District Women and Child Development Office raided the house, they found the boy locked inside with chains and a padlock around his legs.

Injuries were observed on the minor's hands and legs due to the restraints. The boy was in a state of terror and was subsequently moved to a safe location. The parents had been tying his arms and legs for the last two months.

"Boy Became Mischievous, Stole Phones"

The parents claimed that their 12-year-old son, a school dropout, became extremely mischievous, wouldn't listen to them, frequently ran away from home, and would steal mobile phones from others. The parents said that they took the extreme step (of tying his hands and legs) to curb his "misbehaviour".

READ: Upset Over Parents Not Giving Her Phone, Nagpur Teen Dies By Suicide

A case was registered against the parents under the Juvenile Justice Act. The boy has been taken into safe custody and sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). He is undergoing counselling.

Cops Failed To Take Action Earlier

The police had reportedly been informed about the incident twice but failed to take action. Subsequently, local residents shared the information with the 'Child Helpline' number (1098), following which the rescue team took immediate action.

This incident is a serious violation of child rights, and a preliminary assessment suggests that the boy was subjected to mental and physical torture.

The Child Protection Unit appealed to citizens to immediately inform the child protection system or the police administration if any form of harassment, violence, or neglect towards children is observed.