Drunk Man Kidnaps Boy, 7, Asks Him To Fill Liquor In Glasses: Nagpur Cops

The police traced the accused and arrested him (Representational)

A drunkard allegedly kidnapped a seven-year-old boy and asked him to fill liquor in glasses after assaulting him, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Radhesham Ramti Sharma, 27, a resident of Wardhaman Nagar, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

The boy was playing near his home on Monday when the accused came there on a motorcycle and forced him to sit on his vehicle, the police said.

Sharma drove the minor to nearby bushes where he took out a liquor bottle and glasses. He asked the boy to pour liquor into the glasses, they said.

When the boy refused to do so, the accused beat him up with a rod and left, the police said.

At the same time, the parents of the boy launched a frantic search for their son and found him in the bushes and took him to hospital, they said.

The police traced the accused and arrested him.

Sharma has been booked under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and also provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, they added.