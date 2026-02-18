Video: Shocking Surveillance Clip Shows Man Attempting To Kidnap Toddler In Supermarket

A shocking surveillance footage has captured the moment a man attempted to kidnap a toddler at a supermarket in Northern Italy on Saturday (Feb 14). The clip shows the mother walking out of the Esselunga mall in Bergamo with her daughter when the man violently attempts to snatch away the one-year-old and run away.

Initially startled, the mother quickly assessed the situation and managed to hang onto her baby to prevent her from being kidnapped by the man. The nearby patrons, including the father, saw the woman resisting the aggressive man and came to her rescue promptly. Meanwhile, responding officers quickly arrived and arrested the man, according to Italian State Police.

"The woman's resistance prevented the worst from happening until her father, the security guards, and the bystanders stopped the attacker until the police arrived," the police said in a statement.

Check The Clip Here:

Also Read | Norwegian Scientist Gives Himself Brain Damage, Trying To Disprove 'Havana Syndrome'

Accused Charged

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping, as it was committed against a minor, and aggravated bodily harm.

“Subsequent investigations, including the collection of witness statements and analysis of video surveillance footage, allowed the judicial authorities to charge him with attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault,” they said.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was found to have suffered a fractured femur as a result of the incident.

A similar incident transpired in Delhi, where a three-day-old baby boy was kidnapped from a government hospital in Rohini. The Delhi Police, however, reacted quickly and arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case within hours.

The infant was abducted from the labour room Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Sector-6, Rohini, on February 17. Police said the child was traced and rescued within hours of the registration of the case.