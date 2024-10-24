Australian Billionaire Tim Heath Foils Kidnapping Plot Days Before Launching $100 Million Casino

After avoiding an Estonian kidnapping plot, Australian cryptocurrency billionaire Tim Heath, who had previously maintained a low profile and was not well-known, has made headlines in all major media channels.

In late July, Mr Heath, who is rated 62nd on The Australian's 250 Rich List, was allegedly attacked at his flat in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, but he was able to stop the attempted kidnapping.

Men wearing hi-vis vests and pretending as painter-decorators attacked the 46-year-old with the intention of kidnapping him and taking him to a distant hiding place.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Takes Down "Check Your Oranges" Ad After Criticism For Insensitivity

"It was only after a second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court hearing concerning one of the suspects, Georgian citizen Ilgar Mamedov, who had been held in custody since the attack and was requesting release, that the paper learnt of the kidnapping attempt, which was fortunately foiled as the target was able to fight off his assailants once they had pounced," News Corp Australia reported, translating a report by investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress.

"The criminals had reportedly bought equipment they thought they needed from a hardware store days before and planned to take their victim to a remote hideout in the Kakerdaja bog, around 65 kilometres from Tallinn."

Fortunately, Mr Heath was able to "fight off his assailants once they had pounced" and occurred just over a week before the grand opening of his $100 million Bombay Club, a land-based casino for high rollers that features opulent gaming rooms, guest rooms, cigar lounges, and restaurants, according to News.com.au.