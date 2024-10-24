Delhi Metro Takes Down 'Check Your Oranges' Ad After Criticism For Insensitivity

DMRC deemed the content "not in good taste".

After receiving harsh criticism from social media users and daily passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to remove a breast cancer awareness advertisement from its Metro trains. The campaign refers to breasts as "oranges," a term that many on the internet found inappropriate and insensitive.

According to the DMRC, the advertisement was judged "not in good taste." "Check your oranges" was the tagline at the bottom of the controversial ad, which sought to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Also Read | Cancer Awareness Ad In Delhi Metro Refers To Breasts As "Oranges", Faces Backlash

The DMRC addressed the matter in a statement issued on Thursday, stating, "This is in reference to the photograph of an advertisement on Breast Cancer Awareness, which was installed inside a Delhi Metro train. DMRC authorities found the content inappropriate and immediately took serious cognisance of the matter."

This is in reference to the photograph of an advertisement on Breast Cancer Awareness, which was installed inside a Delhi Metro train.



DMRC authorities found the content inappropriate and immediately took serious cognizance of the matter. The said ad was found to be displayed… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 24, 2024

"The said ad was found to be displayed only in one train and was removed at around 7:45 pm on Wednesday (23rd October 2024). DMRC always strives to be sensitive to public sentiments and doesn't encourage any sort of campaign, activity, or display advertising that is not in good taste or in defiance of prevalent guidelines for advertising in public places. The Delhi Metro will endeavour to ensure that such incidents of inappropriate advertising don't take place in its premises."

The eye-catching poster, supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, featured an AI-generated woman on a bus holding oranges. The caption urges women to ''check your oranges a month'' for early detection of possible lumps. Notably, the ad campaign is by the YouWeCan Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by cricketer Yuvraj Singh.