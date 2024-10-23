Cancer Awareness Ad In Delhi Metro Refers To Breasts As 'Oranges', Faces Backlash

X users slammed the ad, calling it insensitive and tasteless.

A breast cancer awareness ad displayed in the Delhi Metro has come under fire for its controversial choice of language. The campaign refers to breasts as "oranges," a term that many on the internet found inappropriate and insensitive. The eye-catching poster, supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, features AI-generated women on a bus, holding oranges. The caption urges women to ''check your oranges a month'' for early detection of possible lumps. Notably, the ad campaign is by YouWeCan Foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

A Delhi Metro passenger shared a photo of the ad inside a Delhi Metro coach, slamming the campaign's insensitive wording. The user wrote, ''How will a country raise Breast Cancer Awareness if we can't even call breasts what they are? Saw this at Delhi Metro and like what the hell? Check your oranges. Who makes these campaigns, and who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become public? Shameful and embarrassing.''

Alongside sharing the photo, the user tagged Yuvraj Singh, appealing to him to remove the tone-deaf campaign. ''I just learnt that this is your foundation's campaign. And while your intent might be in the right place, I would suggest you take this campaign off. It's just really offensive and unbelievable,'' the user added.

See the post here:

How will a country raise Breast Cancer Awareness is we can't even call breasts what they are. Saw this at Delhi Metro and like what the hell? Check your oranges? Who makes these campaigns, who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become… pic.twitter.com/YAZ5WYSxXf — Confusedicius (@Erroristotle) October 22, 2024

Dr. Dr Jaison Philip, a prominent Chennai doctor has also criticised the ad for allegedly sexualizing the disease. ''This month October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pls cooperate with doctors in the prevention of avoidable suffering & death. There is nothing wrong in uttering the word Breast in the context of Breast Cancer diagnosis & management.'' he wrote.

I hv a problem with this ad at Delhi Metro. My own loving dear mother died of Breast Cancer, which was Stage 4 at diagnosis. The irony was her son(me) ws a Breast Surgeon at that time, & out of modesty, she did not even tell her own son, when it ws a small lump, that ws… pic.twitter.com/U32P2euu6Z — Dr Jaison Philip. M.S., MCh (@Jasonphilip8) October 22, 2024

X users slammed the ad, calling it insensitive and tasteless. Several argued that such comparisons can trivialise a serious health issue and may alienate those affected by breast cancer.

Reacting to the poster, one user wrote, ''Absolutely no one is going to get the reference and worse, the ad serves no purpose like this. just writing "get yourself checked for breast cancer" in big bold letters would have done a 100x more effective job, something which the copywriters don't have.''

Another added, ''There's no awareness with such lexicon. Learn first to be clear, and not vague. That's the first and foremost principle of behaviour change communication. This lexicon is vague. Shameful. Withdraw this ad and fire the one who conceptualised it.''

A third user commented, ''As a breast cancer survivor, I find this beyond ridiculous. As a common citizen, I try my best to raise awareness every day especially addressing taboos.''

However, some said that the intention was to create an eye-catching message that encourages discussions about breast health and self-examinations.