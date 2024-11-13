Video Shows Masked Man In New York Attempting To Snatch Child From Father's Arms

Disturbing footage of an attempted child kidnapping on a New York City sidewalk over the weekend has emerged on social media. According to New York Post, the incident occurred Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department. The chilling video shows a masked individual crossing the street and approaching a father walking hand-in-hand with two children. The suspect suddenly lifts one of the children off the ground, but the quick-thinking father springs into action, pushing the man away and foiling the alleged kidnapping attempt.

"They were approached by an unknown individual who picked up the 6-year-old male and unsuccessfully attempted to separate him from his father before walking away," police said in a statement.

Following the incident, police took 28-year-old Stephan Stowe into custody on Sunday. He now faces multiple charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Speaking with WABC, the mother of the young victim revealed that Stephan Stowe is their neighbour. She emphasised the incident's lasting impact on her child, who is now receiving therapy to address the trauma.

''He's very scared, traumatized. For the past two nights, he hasn't been sleeping,'' said the boy's mother. The mother also praised her husband and son's bravery, saying, "They held on tight and didn't let go."

Meanwhile, Stowe's close friends shared insights with PIX11 News, revealing his struggles with mental illness. They defended his character, stating that kidnapping a child would be out of character for him and also expressed sympathy for the affected child and family. According to his friends, Stowe has a history of hospitalisations for his mental health issues and stressed that Stowe requires professional help.