4 Of Family Killed As Car Rams Tractor-Trolley In UP's Muzzafarnagar

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed while three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into the rear of a tractor-trolley on Barla-Baseda road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident was reported on Tuesday night in which Khushnuma (35), Sania (15), Taiba (3) and Mirha (2), all residents of Meerut district, lost their lives.

The three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The accident occurred when Juned, who's among the injured, and his family members were travelling from Kamalpur in Meerut to Gopali village in Saharanpur district to meet their relatives on the occasion of Eid.

Police are probing the matter after registering a case, an officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)