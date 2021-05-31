Woman Killed By Lover, Body Thrown In Canal In UP

The police said the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem (Representational).

A 24-year-old woman was kidnapped and strangled to death by her lover in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Monday.

Tabassum was killed by Taimoor on Sunday in Kawal village under local police station area, they said.

After she went missing, an FIR was lodged by her father following which the police started an investigation and arrested Taimoor, police said.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to killing Tabassum and throwing her body in a canal, senior police official DK Tyagi said, adding that a case of murder was registered against him.

The victim's body was recovered from the canal and has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

Tabassum was pressuring Taimoor, who is already married to another woman, to marry her. Due to this, he killed her and threw her body in the canal, police said.