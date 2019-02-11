Over 100 Cows Die In Uttar Pradesh Villages Over 2 Days, Probe Ordered

The cows died in pastures and were suspected to have either eaten poisonous grass or consumed polluted water, an official said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: February 11, 2019 12:26 IST
The cows were brought to the pastures from shelter homes. (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

Over 100 cows were reported to have died in some villages in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar over two days following which an inquiry was ordered in the incident, officials said on Friday.

The cows died in pastures and were suspected to have either eaten poisonous grass or consumed polluted water, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijay Kumar said.

He said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a team of revenue department along with veterinarians had gone to the areas where the cows died to ascertain the cause.

The cows were brought to the pastures from shelter homes.

