UP Man Commits Suicide Over Harassment By Mother, Wife, Says Police

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: Satish Bhadana had also posted a letter on WhatsApp (Representational)

A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after being harassed by his mother and wife in Jansath in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

Satish Bhadana was the district secretary of Gujjar Sadbhavna Society in Ahroda village, where the incident took place on Sunday, they said.

According to a police official, a suicide note was recovered from the possession of the man. Mr Bhadana was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, officials said.

Satish Bhadana had also posted a letter in his WhatsApp circle about his decision to take the step. An investigation is underway, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.