Man Killed, Body Set On Fire In UP Village; 1 Arrested

A 60-year-old man, who used to work in a farm in Badhiwala village in Muzaffarnagar district, was killed by his colleague following an altercation and his body was set on fire, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday and the accused has been arrested, they said. According to a complaint lodged by farm owner Bhupender Singh, Yogesh was killed by Ranbir with a sharp weapon over some dispute and set the body on fire to destroy evidence, a police official said.

The half-burnt body has been sent for post-mortem and Ranbir was arrested. A case has been registered against the accused, he said.