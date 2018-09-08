2 Minors Sexually Abused In Separate Incidents In Uttar Pradesh

2 boys were allegedly sexually abused in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh (Representational)

Two young boys were allegedly sexually abused in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts, police said Saturday.

A six-year-old boy was was playing outside his house in Ibrahimpur village in Muzaffarnagar on Friday evening when the incident occurred, SHO Kuldeep Singh said.

According to a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a neighbour took him to a nearby place and allegedly sexually abused him. The boy sustained injuries and informed his family about it later, the SHO said.

A case was registered against the accused who absconding. The boy was sent for medical examination, the official added.

In the second incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused by a 23-year-old man at Bidoli village in Shamli district on Friday, the police said.

Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said according to a complaint lodged the boy's father, he was taken to a tubewell by the accused, who then allegedly sexually abused him.

The accused, Ajay Kumar, also threatened the boy to not reveal the incident to anyone, the official said.