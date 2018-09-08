2 Minors Sexually Abused In Separate Incidents In Uttar Pradesh

Two young boys were allegedly sexually abused in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts, police said Saturday.
A six-year-old boy was was playing outside his house in Ibrahimpur village in Muzaffarnagar on Friday evening when the incident occurred, SHO Kuldeep Singh said.
According to a complaint lodged by the boy's father, a neighbour took him to a nearby place and allegedly sexually abused him. The boy sustained injuries and informed his family about it later, the SHO said.
A case was registered against the accused who absconding. The boy was sent for medical examination, the official added.
In the second incident, a seven-year-old boy was allegedly sexually abused by a 23-year-old man at Bidoli village in Shamli district on Friday, the police said.
Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said according to a complaint lodged the boy's father, he was taken to a tubewell by the accused, who then allegedly sexually abused him.
The accused, Ajay Kumar, also threatened the boy to not reveal the incident to anyone, the official said.