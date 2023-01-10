Watch: Mumbai Man Caught With Rs 28 Crore Cocaine, Says Was Honey-Trapped

The narcotics were hidden inside a duffle bag of the traveller

Customs department officials at Mumbai airport arrested a passenger with cocaine worth over Rs 28 crore on Monday. The drugs were hidden inside a duffle bag of the traveller, reported ANI.

In a video shared by the new agency, customs officials can be seen tearing the bag to recover the drugs which were hidden under a layer of the bag. The clip shows the officials taking out a white substance from a packet.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y'day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

A total of 2.81 kg cocaine valued at Rs 28.10 crore was seized from the passenger.

The traveller told police that he was lured into carrying the contraband by a person he met on social media. The passenger was “honey trapped” to smuggle the cocaine, news agency ANI quoted the customs as saying.

Last week, heroin and cocaine worth Rs 47 crore was seized from two persons at the Mumbai International Airport. The drugs were recovered in an operation by the Mumbai Airport Customs Zonal Unit III. They caught 4.47 kgs of heroin with a value of Rs 31.29 crore and 1.596 kgs cocaine worth Rs 15.96 crore.

According to an official, the two accused were caught in separate cases. One passenger, who landed at the airport from Johannesburg in South Africa via Nairobi in Kenya, was caught carrying 4.47 kg of heroin. The drugs were concealed in 12 documents.

The other passenger arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight and was apprehended after his bag was scanned. 1.596 kgs of cocaine was discovered concealed in buttons of kurtas and in false cavities inside women's handbags.

Both passengers were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.