Video: Over 25 Two-Wheelers Damaged In Fire At Mumbai Mall

A fire gutted 25-30 two-wheelers at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Lower Parel area on Monday afternoon, though no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started on the premises at 1:15pm and was doused some time later at 1:40pm, the fire brigade official said.

There was a fire incident at Mumbai's Phoenix Mall…. it seems a parked Ather scooter caught fire and spread to nearby bikes 🔥 🔥 @atherenergy@atherenergy_@BandBajaateRaho plz confirm pic.twitter.com/5bnFNkjrPR — Aniruddh Buch (@AniruddhBuch) December 25, 2023

"The blaze was doused by those around using a hydrant line of the mall itself before fire brigade personnel arrived with one fire tending vehicle. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.

