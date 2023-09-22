Major Fire Breaks Out At Shopping Mall In Mumbai's Oshiwara

It was declared as 'level-2' which denotes a major fire.

A major fire broke out at Hira Panna Mall in suburban Oshiwara here on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

Some people are feared to have been trapped inside though there are no reports of casualties so far, he said.

As many as 25 fire brigade vehicles including 12 fire engines have reached the spot and efforts to put out the fire are underway, said the official.

The blaze erupted at the mall, located near the Oshiwara police station, around 3.10 pm.

