'I Ask For Forgiveness': Uddhav Thackeray On Mumbai Hospital Fire Deaths

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has apologised to the families of those who died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Mumbai late Thursday night.

Ten bodies have been recovered so far, officials have said. 70 coronavirus patients who were being treated at the hospital have been moved to safety.

The hospital - the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital - was located on the third floor of a shopping mall in Mumbai's Bhandup neighbourhood.

"I ask for forgiveness from the families of those who died," Mr Thackeray told reporters Friday afternoon after visiting the scene of the fire.

Mr Thackeray, who said the hospital had been set up last year to deal with the wave of Covid infections that swept the city, said most of those who died had been on ventilators.