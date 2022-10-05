On Camera, Horrific Crash On Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link. 5 Dead

Further details are awaited.

Five people were killed and eight were injured after a speeding car rammed three cars and an ambulance at a crash site on the Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai late last night.

The horrific crash, which took place at around 3.30 am on Wednesday, was recorded by CCTV cameras.

Visuals show the car crashing into the ambulance and other cars parked on the side after an earlier accident. The ambulance was preparing to take the victims of the accident to a hospital when the second crash took place.

Thirteen people, including a woman and a Sea Link employee, were injured. Five were later declared dead during treatment, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Six of the injured are in different hospitals. Two others were allowed to go after being treated for minor injuries, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery," the PMO office tweeted.

Following the accident, police took the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. The authorities then closed the road from Bandra to Worli.