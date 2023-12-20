Ugandan Woman Tries To Smuggle Drugs In Undergarments At Mumbai Airport, Arrested

The Ugandan woman has been sent to judicial custody (Representational)

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted a drug trafficking attempt by a female Ugandan national.

According to an official statement released by DRI, the Ugandan national was arrested at Mumbai Airport on December 19 and sent to judicial custody.

The statement said that she adopted a unique modus operandi to smuggle narcotic substances. She concealed them inside her hair wig and undergarment worn by her.

"In the operation conducted in the early hours of December 19, officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit recovered a total of 890 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 8.9 crores approximately, in the illicit market, from a female Ugandan national. The female passenger was bringing drugs into the country by concealing the same inside the hair wig and bra pads worn by her," DRI Mumbai said in a press release.

The contraband was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

The DRI as a drugs enforcement agency has busted numerous modus operandi ranging from concealment methods like sanitary pads concealment, liquid cocaine in whisky bottles, black cocaine, cocaine in moisturizer bottles etc.

This time the concealment inside the undergarments and hair wig made it more challenging for the agency.

