Teen Killed As Drunken Driver Rams Into Her In Mumbai, 3 Arrested

The police have arrested the driver, owner of the car and another man (Representational)

A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car allegedly being driven by a drunken man in Mumbai's Chunabhatti, police said on Saturday.

The mishap occurred at Duavji Keni Road near Swadeshi Mills on Friday evening, police said.

The driver along with another person who was in the car were under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred and have been arrested along with the owner of the vehicle, an official said.

"The victim, Archana Parthe, was walking towards her home when a vehicle hit her after the driver lost control. The woman suffered grievous injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival," he said.

After the accident, the accused Dhiraj Kadam (28) and Akshay Mahagade (28) tried to escape from the spot. However, people gathered at the site, caught them and handed them over to the police.

"We found that both of them were so drunk that they were not even able to walk properly," the official said.

The owner of the car, Kunal Gamare (32), was also arrested later, he added.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving or riding on a public way, common intention and under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After the accident, the victim's family members and locals gathered outside the Chunabhatti police station and held a protest seeking strict actions against the accused.