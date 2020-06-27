Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Cops Quiz Yash Raj Films' Casting Director

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. (File)

Mumbai Police is questioning a well-known casting director with Yash Raj Films (YRF) at the city's Bandra police station in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said today.

Police are investigating whether professional rivalry, if any, was the reason for the actor's depression. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra on June 14.

The casting director, Shanoo Sharma, reached the police station in the afternoon after she was summoned by the police.

"Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, is being questioned at Bandra police station," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9).

Representatives of some more production houses are likely to be called by the police for questioning in the next few days, another official said.

Shanoo Sharma is one of the better known casting directors in Bollywood, who had reportedly spotted talents like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vani Kapoor to name a few for Yash Raj Films, sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

She had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in YRF's "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!".

Days after Rajput was found dead in his apartment, YRF handed over copies of the contract signed between him and the production house upon the police's orders.

Mumbai Police have so far recorded statements of 24 persons in the case, the official said.



