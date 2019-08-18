Spa Sex Racket Busted In Mumbai, 6 Thai Women Rescued: Police

The owner and manager of the spa centre have been arrested. (Representational)

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police has claimed to busted a sex racket being operated from a spa centre in suburban Vile Parle, police said, adding six Thai women were rescued after a raid was conducted.

The owner and manager of the spa centre have been arrested, they said.

Officials of unit-9 of crime branch seized Rs 1.23 lakh, a laptop, a swipe machine, three voucher books and some documents from "The Thai Villa", located at Rishi Building on Dixit Road, on Saturday evening, an official said on Sunday.

The rescued women were found to be in possession of tourist and business visas, he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Vile Parle police are investigating the case further.

