Mumbai Metro Car Shed Shifting Will Cost Over Rs 200 Crore: Officials

Maharashtra has announced shifting of the metro 3 depot to Kanjurmarg from Aarey Colony. (File)

The estimated rise in the cost for relocating the metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to new site Kanjurmarg in Mumbai will be more than Rs 200 crore, the Maharashtra cabinet was informed today.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner RA Rajeev told the council of ministers that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) will now have to prepare a revised detailed project report (DPR) for Metro-3 and will have to take the Centre's approval for revised cost, an official release said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced shifting of the upcoming metro 3 depot to Kanjurmarg from Aarey Colony, a prominent green lung in the city.

"An amount of Rs 100 crore has already been spent in Aarey which will be of no use now. Rs 100 crore (will be needed) for the elevated route to integrate metro lines 3 and 6. Additional cost will also have to be incurred as the project will get delayed due to shifting of the car shed from Aarey Colony," the release quoted Mr Rajeev as saying.

The Centre has 50 per cent share in the Metro project in Mumbai.

Mr Rajeev told the cabinet that alternative sites at Kalina campus of Mumbai university and Pahadi Goregaon were thought of for relocating the metro car shed, but both these sites were not viable.

The 102-acre government land at Kanjurmarg was handed over to the MMRDA on October 6, Mr Rajeev said.

This option was earlier discussed in the DPR of Metro line 3. The MMRDA will now have to integrate its system specification of Metro line 6 with Metro line 3, he said. "It is possible because the equipment for Metro line 6 have not been procured yet," he added.

