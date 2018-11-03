Shah Rukh Khan's Late-Night Birthday Bash Stopped By Mumbai Cops

Mumbai cops interrupt Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations.

Curtains had to be drawn on late night birthday bash of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after the Mumbai Police knocked the doors of the venue.



The 'Zero' actor hosted a party for his close friends from Bollywood at a popular Mumbai restaurant in Bandra, which was going on till 3 am with loud music. While the restaurant shut for the general public at 1 am, it remained open for Shah Rukh Khan's private party. The party had to be stopped after Mumbai Police interrupted the celebration and asked the owners to shut the party.

Soon after the cops stopped the celebration, the superstar was seen coming out with his friends Anand L Rai and Nikhil Advani, among others.

The music at Shah Rukh Khan's party had his popular dance numbers, including 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from his film 'Dil Se'. The party was hosted after the launch of the trailer of his much-anticipated film, 'Zero'. It was attended by Swara Bhasker, Nikhil Advani, music director-composer Ajay-Atul, Anand L Rai and choreographers Bosco-Caeser, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan ringed in his 53rd birthday with his family members and took to his official Twitter handle to share sneak peek from his birthday celebration. He also greeted thousands of fans outside his home at midnight and thanked them for their love and wishes.