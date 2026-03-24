Scared Of Injections, Mumbai Girl Skips Rabies Shot After Dog Scratch, Dies 6 Months Later

A nine-year-old girl in Mumbai has died of rabies after she allegedly skipped the vaccine shots due to fear of injections.

The girl, Kashish Sahani, a Class 4 student, was scratched by a stray dog while she was walking with her grandfather about six months ago.

She was then taken to a hospital to get an anti-rabies shot, which she refused after being terrified of receiving injections.

She recovered in a few days, so her family didn't force her to complete the treatment.

Kashish's health, however, worsened a few days back, and she stopped eating or drinking. Her eyes also turned red.

As she turned critical, her family rushed her to the hospital. She was then referred to Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment but died on Monday.

Following her death, the municipal corporation has decided to conduct medical examinations of her family members and neighbours who had come into contact with her.

Doctors have emphasised that people should not ignore bites or even minor scratches from dogs or cats and should receive treatment.