The BMC is scheduled to demolish the final standing remnants of what was once the family home and operational headquarters of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The move has, however, triggered a row with residents and leaders from the Congress party and AIMIM saying the site is a mosque under the Waqf Board. They said they are also preparing to go to a court to stop the incoming bulldozers.

The dilapidated Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar is scheduled to be demolished today and tomorrow by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body issued a fresh demolition notice on November 16, informing those using a ground-floor "prayer hall" to relocate to an alternative site so the hazardous structure can be cleared for road-widening work.

But the move to tear down the last sections of the structure linked to Dawood Ibrahim has raised concerns due to which the BMC had to call meetings over potential law and order disruptions.

The civic authorities have classified the ground-floor space as a "prayer hall", but the residents and Opposition party leaders have objected to this.

"Issuing this notice despite stay orders from the Supreme Court and the Waqf Tribunal is illegal. This is a 140-year-old mosque. You cannot simply bring a bulldozer to a site just because you identify it as a mosque. We are merely requesting 15 days to present our legal case, and we will ensure that strict action is taken against these arbitrary officials," AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said.

Congress MLA Amin Patel alleged the BMC and a trust conspired to raze the site without giving the mandatory seven-day or 15-day notice period, despite stay orders from the Supreme Court and the Waqf Tribunal valid for 2024-25.

Patel told NDTV that the residents are not opposed to the trust's development initiatives. But since the dispute is pending before the Waqf Tribunal, taking unilateral action without hearing both sides is wrong, he said.

The site houses what little remains of a structure that once contained 32 shops on the ground floor and 19 residential flats on the upper storeys. Following an order by the Bombay High Court in August 2020 on a petition that said BMC had classified the building under the 'C-1' category (extremely dilapidated and dangerous), the civic authorities began evacuations and partially razed the upper sections.

Over the last few years, the primary first- and second-floor rooms and residential units used by Dawood Ibrahim were torn down, leaving only the disputed ground-floor prayer space and approximately 10 rooms on the first floor.

Until the 1980s, the Bhendi Bazaar building served as an early base and informal hub for Dawood Ibrahim and his gang, where his illegal goods and smuggled contraband were allegedly stored.

Before he fled India in 1986, the Kaskar family - including Dawood and his siblings - lived on the second floor of the Musafirkhana, which also housed his personal room and the office where the conspiracy for the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was hatched.

With Dawood Ibrahim living abroad, his mother Amina Bi continued to live in the building while other flats and shops were occupied by tenants. In later years, the fugitive don's brother Iqbal Kaskar also reportedly used the premises.

Following the 1993 blasts, the government took steps to seize properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim and his family under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

Amina Bi and Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar, challenged the seizure in the Delhi High Court and later in the Supreme Court, which dismissed the family's petition on April 20, 2018, and ordered the government to seize their Mumbai properties.