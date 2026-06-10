On Camera, Mumbai's BEST Bus Rams 2, Second Such Accident This Week

A speeding Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into two pedestrians in Mumbai's Kandivali area, leaving one of them critically injured - the second such incident this week.

The incident occurred around 11:40 am on Monday near the Poisar depot when the electric bus (route number A-277/38) was travelling from the Gorai depot.

The accident was captured on a CCTV camera in the area, which shows a man and a woman, identified as Adarsh Hiralal Yadav (24) and Sonam Maurya (24), crossing the street when the bus drove into them. The bus conductor rushed them to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

While Sonam sustained serious injuries to her head and leg and is undergoing treatment in the ICU, Adarsh sustained minor injuries to his shoulder and near his right eye.

Police have seized the CCTV footage and are investigating the cause of the accident, officials said.

Earlier on the same day, one person died and five others were injured after a BEST bus rammed five vehicles on a busy road near the Dadar railway station. Visuals showed the bus speeding along the road before crashing into several vehicles with great impact. Later, a crane was seen trying to recover the vehicles.

The impact of the crash was so strong that it left the exterior of the bus heavily damaged and its windscreen shattered.

The bus's exterior was also heavily damaged, with its windscreen shattered.

The BEST buses have been involved in similar accidents in the past, with questions and allegations rising regarding their technical issues, including sudden brake failures.

Last year, a BEST bus crashed into people while reversing in Bhadup, killing four people. In another accident, an elderly woman was killed after a BEST bus crushed her in Mulund. A similar accident occurred last April when a food delivery man was crushed to death in Mumbai's Prabhadevi.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)